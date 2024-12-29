A disused military bunker near the Swiss town of Alpnach. (Source: Reuters)

Switzerland is shelling out $250 million to fix its vast network of nuclear bunkers — because nothing says "neutrality" like being ready for nuclear fallout. But here's the twist: these Cold War relics, some of which are public and many of which are built under people’s homes, have been retooled as wine cellars or storage units for Christmas ornaments, woodworking tools, and enough cheese to outlast an apocalypse.

In typical Swiss style, this is more about practicality than panic. Compare that to America where, as we recently wrote, prepping is a punchline that earns you a tinfoil hat and a reality show.

From cobwebbed escape tunnels to jammed doors, Swiss inspectors are making sure bunkers are ready — or slapping fines on homeowners who’ve turned them into junk drawers. That’s because Swiss law guarantees a spot in a bunker to all residents, including refugees and foreign workers.

Russia's war in Ukraine and a rekindled love affair with nuclear power have spiked bunker inquiries and put the Swiss back in "what if" mode. ‘If you want peace, prepare for war’ is an adage that might be apt. Oh, and move the Christmas ornaments and wheels of Raclette out of the way, please!

Step aside, COVID-19 — bird flu is here to claim the spotlight. The CDC just announced a Louisiana patient is the first severe US case of H5N1 with mutations, and the usual pandemic prophets are dusting off their microphones. Deborah Birx and Paul Offit are back, along with a chorus of "experts" warning of another pandemic. Because you know what’s scarier than a mutated virus? Bird poop and raw milk.

Here’s the playbook: scary headlines, dire quotes, and just enough scientific jargon to keep everyone guessing. The CDC insists the risk to the general public remains low, but don’t let that stop them from ratcheting up the fear porn machine. Dr. Michael Osterholm warns of lessons unlearned from COVID-19, while Dr. Angela Rasmussen takes to social media to declare the situation “grim” despite the lack of sustained human-to-human transmission. It’s a familiar script: fear, uncertainty, and some vague science to make the experts sound smart. ‘Trust the science’ right?

Dr. Dean Blumberg stokes the flames with talk of reassortment — a fancy term for viruses swapping genes in a way that could make H5N1 a real threat to humans. Pair that with bird flu’s appearance in dairy herds across 16 states and you’ve got a recipe for a full-blown fear campaign. The USDA has even launched a national milk-testing program, checking raw milk for the virus before it’s pasteurized.

Apparently the "pandemic clock" is ticking, but as Dr. Michael Osterholm says: “We just don’t know what time it is.” Spoiler alert: It’s time for another round of public paranoia.

The real purpose of all this chaos is to prevent those of us who are smart from exposing the truth that underpins what’s happening: in our infinite wisdom as humans, some psychopaths with unlimited funding have spent the last 30+ years monkeying with viruses and pathogens, under the guise of medical research, to make them more deadly. And, as Collapse Life podcast guest Dr. Meryl Nass pointed out to us, leaks from high security labs are anything but rare.

We should all be livid with those attempting to play God with the very building blocks of our humanity. More likely though, we’ll once again be forced to flatten curves and listen to some idiot doctor tell us to put on five masks. Nothing says protection like five masks.

Don’t fall for it, please!

Donald Trump’s transition team is reportedly planning to yank America out of the World Health Organization (WHO) on January 20.

This isn’t just a mic drop — it’s a financial gut punch to the WHO, which counts on the US as its biggest funder. Without Uncle Sam’s checkbook, the organization may need to lean even harder on its top philanthropist — none other than Bill Gates, who bankrolls 88% of its philanthropic donations. Maybe that’s why he was recently summoned to Mar-a-Lago to meet with Trump?

For those keeping score, Gates isn’t just a donor. He’s a driving force behind initiatives like Agenda 2030 and its push for digital ID, a program critics have labeled the epitome of globalist overreach. Pair that with the WHO’s failed Global Pandemic Treaty — an attempt to centralize quarantine and vaccination policies worldwide — and you’ve got a recipe for controversy.

Experts are, predictably, clutching their pearls, warning that a US withdrawal could be “catastrophic” for global public health. But for critics of the WHO’s increasing power grabs, this is a win for sovereignty — and a direct challenge to globalist agendas.

Adding more fuel to the fire is RFK Jr.’s nomination as Secretary of Health and Human Services. With his history of opposing unchecked bureaucratic power, his appointment signals that the US might be ready to play hardball with organizations like the WHO, CDC, and FDA.

So, is this a bold move for freedom or a reckless gamble? One thing’s for sure: the WHO’s plans just hit a major snag, and the global health power game is about to get a lot more interesting.

