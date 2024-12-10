In Sweden, millions of households recently received a government-issued pamphlet entitled: "In Case of Crisis or War." The practical guide to surviving emergencies contains advice on everything from stockpiling long-life foods to preparing for a week without power.

The information booklet is part of a long-standing tradition in Nordic countries where citizens are encouraged to take collective responsibility for readiness. Finland, Norway, and Denmark have similar campaigns, which effectively normalize preparedness as a civic duty.

Contrast this with the United States, where mainstream media and academia often cast anyone with a preparedness mindset as a fringe character — a doomsday prepper, right-wing extremist, tinfoil hat wearer, or religious zealot awaiting the apocalypse. This dismissive attitude not only stigmatizes a practical outlook, but also reflects a deeper cultural and institutional failure.

In Nordic countries, preparedness is framed as a shared societal responsibility. The Swedish pamphlet explicitly states, “If Sweden is attacked by another country, we will never give up,” reinforcing both resilience and solidarity. In America, the picture is different. Preparedness is treated as an individual responsibility — a commodity to be purchased rather than a skillset to be shared.

Some scholars have dubbed this phenomenon “bunkerization,” emphasizing an isolationist mentality over community. However, Americans end up relying on their own wits because they know FEMA might not show up on time — if at all. Look no further than the relief and recovery efforts in North Carolina if you need a recent example.

Why is preparedness stigmatized in the US? The same country that glorifies rugged individualism paradoxically mocks those who act on that ethos. Preppers are caricatured as paranoid and out of touch, despite FEMA’s own recommendations to stockpile 72 hours’ worth of food and water.

The stigma obscures the practical roots of readiness. Just as Nordic governments remind their citizens that emergencies are inevitable, prepping in the US should be seen as rational. After all, hurricanes, wildfires, earthquakes, flooding, and infrastructure failures aren’t theoretical in America — they’re annual events.

The real problem lies deeper. The fact that Nordic countries are running preparedness campaigns reinforces the idea that their citizens still trust institutions and have a shared sense of responsibility. Here in the US, where public trust is in tatters and we’ve been taught to hate each other, preparedness has been privatized.

During World War II, the US government mobilized Americans through extensive public campaigns, rationing programs, civil defense initiatives, and workforce training. Messages of unity and shared sacrifice were conveyed through posters, media, and education, while programs like Victory Gardens and war bond sales encouraged direct participation. Communities prepared for emergencies through civil defense drills, and "Rosie the Riveter" brought women into the workforce. This nationwide push fostered a sense that readiness and resourcefulness were essential tools for overcoming large-scale crises.

Now, Americans are left to navigate disaster readiness through consumerism, purchasing their security in the form of Ring cameras, emergency food buckets, and standby generators.

Recent approaches to preparedness in America, like the post-9/11 “If You See Something, Say Something” campaign, focused heavily on public vigilance but ended up fostering a culture of distrust and fear (not to mention over-the-top Karen-ism!). This reactive strategy prioritized individual responsibility and undermined trust in institutions and communities.

Fast forward — by the time COVID-19 landed on our shores, measures like social distancing, mask-wearing, and vaccination were seen through a lens of doubt. Sweden, by contrast, took a measured approach and was one of the countries whose institutional reputation (around the lockdowns, anyway) emerged unscathed.

Readiness isn’t about paranoia or ideology — it’s about practicality. By shedding the stereotypes and recognizing preparedness as a logical response to real risks, Americans can reclaim a mindset that values independence, capability, and foresight. Preparedness isn’t a sign of fear — it’s a sign of strength — strength to face uncertainty with confidence, just as past generations of Americans did when the stakes were highest.