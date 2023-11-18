Dr. Meryl Nass on what she has learned after decades as a medical freedom fighter
"You can't close your eyes once you've seen it."
Dr. Meryl Nass learned about bioweapons, vaccine safety, and government-military collusion decades ago, when she began investigating anthrax. That knowledge, along with her 40-year career as a practicing doctor, prepared her to enter the COVID pandemic with eyes wide open.
In the latest Collapse Life podcast, Dr. Nass reveals some of the jaw-dropping facts she has gleaned from her storied career. She also talks about the powers working to silence her and how she finds the strength to fight back.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been amended to include a link to the video interview on Rumble. YouTube removed the video for apparent violations of their medical misinformation policy.
