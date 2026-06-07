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Anthony S Burkett's avatar
Anthony S Burkett
3h

They forgot to mention "15 minute" in their Floating City... Or did they just not want to make mention of the similarity (exactness)?

WRT "Passport Bros"... I guess 'The American Woman' can be terrifying to a modern-day Metro-Sexual Male with no balls... and the most terrifying aspect of the American woman is that they appear to be sick and tired of 'The Average American Man'... :D

You GO Girls!!!... You Bad-Ass American Women You! :)

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Blewn0se Hermitage's avatar
Blewn0se Hermitage
5h

The wealthy have always built castles.

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