Collapse Life

Collapse Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ionedery2's avatar
Ionedery2
12h

Yes it's a tangled web of deceit. It stuns me how deep and entrenched the media control is.

I got tired of watching TV many years ago because it seemed to be getting more biased and less relevant. You had to watch the ridiculous commercials in order to see your favorite shows, or find some way to mute and delete them. But now it's a whole new level of control and deceit.

But commercials aren't just annoying ads. They're subtle manipulation and psychological ploys to sway a captive audience. The companies paid a lot for that privilege and it seemed to be enough back then. But now it's expanded to paying for total control of news, opinion, and most media sources of information.

It's not benign as we witnessed during the covid scam. It's also amplified now with AI to make it even more deviously convincing. It led to the false narrative that convinced millions to "trust the science" and inject themselves with a dangerous bioweapon.

It's become a tool of the globalists and billionaires who saw the immense power they could wield

to further their sinister goals.

It needs to be curtailed somehow so I guess it's up to us to reject it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Collapse Life and others
Kyra's avatar
Kyra
12h

Once you see the lying and manipulation you can't unsee it. I'm disgusted by it and do my best to spend my money elsewhere. Long live independant journalism! That coupled with my own common sense and knowledge is how I make my decisions in life.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Collapse Life
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Collapse Life
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture