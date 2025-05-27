For years, the world witnessed Joe Biden’s very public cognitive unraveling.

Despite what we saw, the White House and its mainstream media lapdogs told us he was sharp and in full control. ‘Don’t believe your lyin’ eyes,’ they said, ‘it’s just Russian disinformation.’

Now, suddenly, the very same delinquent media are pretending to ask tough questions in the face of an obvious fact: President Biden was nigh on vegetative.

They ignored this even in the face of obvious evidence (sleeping at global gatherings, shaking hands with thin air), and ridiculed others for pointing it out over four years. Thus, the real scandal isn’t that Biden was the ostensible leader of the country while his mental faculties were in dramatic public decline (though it is an egregious dereliction of duty by his inner circle this was not brought to the fore). It’s that a vast media apparatus — whose very role it is to play watchdog for Americans — covered up, minimized, and even outright gaslit us.

Why?

Because telling the truth might have helped the man they hated most: Donald Trump.

Jill Abramson, the disagreeable former executive editor of the New York Times, recently admitted as much: “I worry that too many journalists didn’t try to report the story because they did not want to be accused of helping elect Donald Trump,” she said. “I get that.”

Abramson may “get that” but, frankly, we don’t. It’s simply unacceptable that reporters no longer see their job as exposing the truth and don’t agree that objectivity is a core value of journalism.

Four years of artifice masquerading as journalism during Biden’s tenure has made it clearer than ever: mainstream media doesn’t speak truth to power. It serves power.

And who is that power?

It’s the conglomerates. The billionaires. The pharmaceutical giants. The tech monopolies. The defense contractors. The people selling everything from anti-depressants to war to Disney+ subscriptions.

In 2025, the pharmaceutical industry is expected to spend $39 billion on advertising. That’s more than any other consumer sector — and it’s not just TV ads. It includes online placements, newspapers, magazines, sponsored health segments, influencer partnerships, and ‘public service’ campaigns.

When your business model depends on that kind of money, you don’t bite the hand that feeds you. So when mainstream media fails to ask hard questions or buries inconvenient facts, it’s not being incompetent. It’s acting in its own business interest.

This didn’t happen by accident. It happened as a consequence of decades of consolidation into the hands of a few billionaires and corporations who are keenly interested, both politically and financially, in who occupies the White House.

Forty years ago, 50 companies owned 90% of US media. In 1996, the Telecommunications Act reduced regulations on cross ownership. By 2012, ownership of 90% of US media had shrunk to just six companies.

You know their names very well: Viacom, News Corporation, Comcast, CBS, Time Warner, and Disney. In the ensuing decade and a half, a handful of billionaires have jumped into the game, but otherwise the big players still stand. The situation is not much different outside the US.

Let’s break down the insanity of media concentration:

The Walt Disney Company

Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox in 2019 for $71 billion expanded its portfolio, making it a leader in film, TV, and streaming. Its brands reach millions through family-friendly and sports content.

What it owns: ABC, ESPN, Disney Channel, Freeform, FX, National Geographic, Hulu, Disney+, Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, 20th Century Studios, theme parks, publishing, and merchandise.

Comcast

Comcast’s vertical integration (production, distribution, and internet services) gives it significant control over content delivery. Its 2013 acquisition of NBCUniversal expanded its reach into news and entertainment.

What it owns: NBC, MSNBC, CNBC, Telemundo, USA Network, SyFy, Bravo, Peacock, Universal Kids, Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation, Focus Features, Xfinity (cable and internet), Sky (European pay-TV), Universal Studios theme parks.

Warner Bros. Discovery

Formed in 2022 by a merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery Networks, it controls a vast portfolio of news, entertainment, and sports content, with CNN and HBO being globally recognized.

What it owns: CNN, HBO, TBS, TNT, TruTV, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, Max (streaming), Warner Bros. Pictures, DC Comics, New Line Cinema, sports rights, video game studios, magazine publications.

Paramount Global

The Redstone family, through National Amusements, holds controlling stakes. A 2019 merger between Viacom and CBS strengthened its position. In 2024, there were sale talks with Skydance Media, owned by Oracle founder Larry Ellison’s son, David.

What it owns: CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Showtime, The CW (joint venture with Warner Bros. Discovery and Nexstar), Paramount Pictures, PlutoTV, Simon & Schuster (publishing).

News Corp / Fox Corporation

Rupert Murdoch and his son Lachlan control both entities, with a 39% stake in each. Fox News and The Wall Street Journal shape conservative narratives, while News Corp’s global newspapers amplify their reach.

What it owns: The Wall Street Journal, New York Post, HarperCollins, The Sun (UK), The Times (UK), News Limited (Australia), Fox News, Fox Sports, Fox Business, Fox Television Stations, Tubi.

Jeff Bezos

As Amazon’s founder, Bezos’ 2013 purchase of The Washington Post for $250 million gives him sway over one of America’s leading newspapers. Critics, including President Trump, have accused Bezos of using the Post to influence policy favoring Amazon, though he has denied this. The Post’s editorial stance has remained consistent on issues like online retail taxation since his acquisition.

What he owns: The Washington Post, Amazon MGM Studios (film/TV production), Prime Video (streaming).

The Woodbridge Group

The Woodbridge Company Limited, a Canadian private holding company, serves as the primary investment vehicle for the Thomson family, one of Canada's (and the world’s) wealthiest families. The company is best known for its significant holdings in the media industry.

What they own: Thomson Reuters (a multinational media conglomerate), The Globe and Mail (Canada's national newspaper), Montreal Canadiens (minority stake), Winnipeg Jets (part-ownership), BCE Inc., the parent company of Bell Canada, a major telecommunications provider.

The Scott Trust Limited

Established by the son of The Manchester Guardian’s editor, C.P. Scott, this private British company is dedicated to preserving the editorial and financial independence of The Guardian. Reconstituted in 1948 and restructured in 2008 as a company limited by shares, it protects its assets from commercial or political interference, reinvesting profits into journalism rather than paying dividends. In 2025, the Trust sold The Observer, Britain’s oldest printed newspaper, to Tortoise Media, gaining a minority stake and board seats in the startup.

What it owns: Guardian Media Group (100%), which publishes The Guardian and theguardian.com; a minority stake in Tortoise Media (following the 2025 Observer sale); GMG Ventures LP (a £42 million media tech investment fund). Formerly owned The Observer (until April 2025) and regional titles like Manchester Evening News (sold 2010).

(Mexican billionaire, Carlos Slim, sold his sole ownership of the New York Times in 2017. The Sulzberger Family, plus Vanguard and Blackrock — the usual suspects — now have controlling stakes in the paper)

You don’t need a journalism degree to see what’s going on — just a working memory and a functioning spine. These media empires gaslight you, mock you, manipulate you, and then sell you antidepressants during the commercial break.

Now they’re assuming you’ll grant them forgiveness. Do not.

Instead, show your displeasure using your wallet. Starve the mainstream media machine:

Cancel your subscriptions to Disney+, Hulu, Max, Peacock, Paramount+, and Prime Video.

Ditch Amazon for good — from shopping to Whole Foods to ordering Ring doorbells.

Find alternatives to Comcast/Xfinity and AT&T — there are more than you think.

Unplug from cable news: CNN, MSNBC, Fox, CNBC — they’re all in on it.

Reject legacy newspapers like the New York Times, the Washington Post, the LA Times, and the Wall Street Journal unless they show a commitment to truth, not spin.

Say no to the clickbait, the outrage bait, the pharma-sponsored “wellness” segments, and the endless fear porn.

Stop watching local news owned by Sinclair, Nexstar, Gray, and Tegna — they’re parroting centralized scripts, not telling your community’s truth.

Instead, redirect your time, money, and attention to:

Independent journalists who rely on your support, not corporate ads.

Local watchdogs and Substack writers who still believe in accountability.

Platforms that value privacy, truth-seeking, and decentralization.

Creators who aren’t afraid to call it like it is — and aren’t owned by anyone.

This isn’t about left vs. right. It’s about truth vs. manipulation. And it starts with a simple act: Stop giving your money to people who hate you and tell you lies.