Collapse Life

David Kirtley
2h

The value of any commodity as a store of wealth depends completely on its perceived value. Will some impending collapse find it maintaining that value? It depends completely on the public's perception.

The conversion from some speculative investment into an exchange currency depends on someone deciding that it has comparable value to something else in trade.

Not that investing in gold is a bad thing. If you had done it in the past, you would have made out quite well.

Buying in now when it is trading at an all time high in hopes that it will stay there or continue to increase in value probably isn't the wisest choice. But the people trading in gold don't really care. They make money either direction that the prices swing.

