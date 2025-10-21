Collapse Life

What a fascinating perspective I'd never thought of, that "When people form lines, it’s always a signal worth watching." When you say a little later, "It’s the shape of anxiety, fear, delusion and greed made visible," it finally gave me a framing for a recent, hugely irksome thing wreaking havoc in central Amsterdam.

Here in the tangle of cobblestones, bridges, canals, bicycles, tulips and cheese, we suddenly have a new obstacle to contend with: TikTok lines. Young people lining up for blocks (and blocks and blocks) to sample the brownie / waffle / french fry sensation that in most cases opened for business last week. But not only do these mindless-idiot tourists clog the streets and footpaths with their zero tolerance for residents; after purchasing said snack(s), they then insist upon posing for and taking selfies. Middle of the street? No problem! While obstructing all other pedestrians and vehicles trying to pass? What's YOUR problem then, you old fart!

So, finally I know what to do, which is to chalk it all up to: anxiety, fear, delusion and GREED. Thank you!

1 reply by Collapse Life
Collapse of financial systems doesn't just happen, it is deliberately engineered by Bankers to fleece us and force us into foreclosure. It has happened many times before....now we need to take back what is rightfully ours. The Ponzi scheme that has been running the money supply since 1913 is a fraud....and all of the "wealth" that the top 1% claim is theirs is in fact fake, counterfeit paper. They own no more than you or I do, time to change the system for the good of the planet not just the 1%

4 more comments...

