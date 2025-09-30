For at least 18 months, we’ve been talking to folks like Peter Grandich on the Collapse Life podcast about the economic storm to come and bracing for the “big one.” The signs are all there — tariffs, inflation, jobs reports, housing market distortions. Still… the crash hasn’t landed the way history says it should.

That’s where our conversation with Peter Grandich on his podcast last week began. We talked about what happens when old signals stop working, why wealth feels concentrated in a shrinking slice of society, and how ordinary people are caught in a card game where the rules seem to keep changing. We tried to cut through the noise and ask: What if collapse doesn’t arrive as a single, explosive event — but as a grinding, uneven unraveling?

Along the way, we touched on:

The K-shaped economy and why half the country can’t cover a $1,000 emergency while others speculate in crypto.

How compassion itself can be weaponized into compliance.

Why scripture, history, and obedience offer a different kind of preparation.

And the danger of forgetting that civilizations don’t survive without law, order, and moral grounding.

Watch the full conversation below and be sure to join us on Saturday when the tables turn and we interview Peter on the Collapse Life podcast.

What do you think — are we misreading the signals, or is the storm just taking a different shape this time?