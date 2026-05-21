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Anthony S Burkett's avatar
Anthony S Burkett
just now

Makes me wonder if the disintegration of the workplace environment is not the result of the overall disintegration of societal norms... the crazes are getting crazier... and there's becoming more of them... this appears to be the trend not just in the workplace, but where the workplace is nothing more than one indicator of society as a whole... and that trend is being expressed across the entire social spectrum.

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