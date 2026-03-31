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Kyra's avatar
Kyra
8h

I used to be afraid of dogs, when I was growing up both my brother and I had been bit by one. None of my friends had dogs so I just never got comfortable with them. At 35 all the changed and now I adore dogs and have had 5 of my own. If one wants to face their fear of something they can do it. The country doesn't change for you. If you don't like it there are many other countries you could move to. As for "unclean", you can move also.

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Sean's avatar
Sean
9h

Abi can F off and hire a psychologist

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