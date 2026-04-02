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Billy Field's avatar
Billy Field
3d

"Rule Britannia, Britannia rules the waves" .....it's always been about control of trade...& fake money! Research the Gnomes of Zurich & "The City of London" et al....Who finances all the needless wars?

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Cyrus's avatar
Cyrus
3d

Believe me everyone, if you love history, if you love economics or if you love finance you want to read Hidden Histories. The Collapse Team has researched and found examples of debacles that have, even though relatively unknown, had an effect upon the history of nations, and yes, the US is in there as well. It is a very gripping but also a quick read and you will want to read it again just to get straight the facts, so that you can look for them happening in the world today. I would say it is a MUST read so you can visualize how quickly our world can, and most likely will again, change.

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