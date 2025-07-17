Collapse Life

Collapse Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paula Clark | proof media's avatar
Paula Clark | proof media
2h

I'm glad I'm not the only one who saw this coming more than 20 years ago!

Preparation is definitely key. For me the next step is jiu jitsu.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
cloudragon's avatar
cloudragon
2hEdited

is ai controlled by plasma beings as robert temple has suggested?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O4_l56FYfrk&t=4s

are we a node on the control grid using our biofield antenna?

https://odysee.com/@Psinergy:a/trim.4E1FB8BC-EFAE-40B7-95EE-1AF41F4594C6:a

https://futurism.com/ai-models-flunking-three-laws-robotics

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Collapse Life
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture