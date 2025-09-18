Recently we read a piece by

(author of

) that got us thinking about staying healthy (or “safe” as he put it) in a time of collapse. While we differ on some of the framing (we don’t see COVID as a deadly threat), his central question is the right one:

Michael wrote:

…from what I’ve seen, the privileged version of staying safe is a very expensive proposition, largely dependent on the continuation of industrial civilization.

Derrick Jensen mentioned once that he would not survive the collapse because he was tied to the medical establishment for the medications he needed to treat his condition.

I have never seen any posts about what happens to a carefully constructed, expensive Covid safe environment when those people are confronted with having to flee a fire or hurricane or tornado or flood and end up in an evacuation center with other refugees who are largely ignoring precautions.

How is that going to affect their lives?

How are they going to deal with the rest of the unconscious world when they are forced into close contact?

When their bubble is popped, and they realize that none of their home based mitigations are available, will it finally dawn on them that they are helpless in a world that has largely forgotten Covid?