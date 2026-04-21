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Keith's avatar
Keith
1d

The day the plandemic was announced on the media, the first thought that came to mind was, "They've just turned on us." It was as though they were deliberately going out of their way to terrorize the public, and it went on and on. They still terrorize us with threats of doing it again. Definitely saw the dancing hospital staff as mockery.

As an aside, I honestly had never heard "Jerusalema" until I just looked it up! Wasn't missing anything...

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Redeemed Dissident's avatar
Redeemed Dissident
1d

Bizarre. Is this not the twilight of civilization - when the slaves dance to the master's music and rejoice in their captivity?

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