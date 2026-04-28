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Keith's avatar
Keith
8h

"Naturally, it requires more surveillance, more control, and less individual freedom."

It always comes down to that, doesn't it?

And just like with COVID, they will plan and create the crises.

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parameter9's avatar
parameter9
7h

I'm just going to say it; these people are 'rhe disease'.

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