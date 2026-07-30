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Susan Harley's avatar
Susan Harley
1h

This is a very powerful argument for changing the ‘model’ of resilience as the conditions change. Thanks for including my story of the film showing. To finish the story we received an email from ‘angry’ man.

He said “ How surprised he was that such a right wing propaganda film could be shown at the Cinema Club. That it contained dangerous stuff that challenged Vaccinations and Climate Change and should not have been shown”.

Given one of the messages of the film was about censorship this seemed the ultimate irony. But then he obviously had better judgement than the rest of us 😂

As you say in the article you are much more visible in a village than a city. This was a great exercise in knowing who was open, who was willing to talk about ‘stuff’ and who could be a threat in the future.

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Anthony S Burkett's avatar
Anthony S Burkett
2m

This goes into the "Keeper" folder!!! :)

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