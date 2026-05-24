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Ionedery2's avatar
Ionedery2
2h

Great commentary on your 'notes from the edge of civilization'. Since I don't watch mainstream TV or news much it's always nice to get a fresh, off the cuff and often satirical look at the world and it's craziness. It's a pleasure to see what you've dug up and presented in a thoughtful way, even if I don't always agree with your analysis or conclusions. You leave space for that, and inspire many ideas and introspection in the comments as well.

Well done + keep it up!

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Anthony S Burkett's avatar
Anthony S Burkett
just nowEdited

The scamdemic is far from over.. it's just under contract with a new marketing manager.

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