Collapse Life

Collapse Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ionedery2's avatar
Ionedery2
17h

I think Zuckerberg looks a bit goofy with his monster glasses on. It's a cognitive dissonance alright, if he thinks the wearers are better off. But maybe he thinks we want to be surveilled, while living in a dream world like him. Or maybe he has a lot of disposable income?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
goatsRstillgruffy's avatar
goatsRstillgruffy
1d

Re: Donating to the federal government via Venmo. Why throw perfectly good money after billions of bad wasted? To date, the majority of our elected officials have demonstrated little to no ability on how to spend OUR money wisely. If anything, they have shown a COMPLETE LACK of fiscal responsibility, common sense, and wise investing in our people, our laws, our charity (WAY too much of that to other countries and miscreants within our system!), and our regulations. So I believe I will pass on giving them more than they already steal from me from the local level up to the federal.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Collapse Life
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture