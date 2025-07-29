Collapse Life

Collapse Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Kirtley's avatar
David Kirtley
1h

I think that it will be really fun!

Think about it. It will be like having a full time polygraph with an inference as to your state of mind. Just wait until it is opened to discovery in court. You can only imagine that family court would be especially entertaining. How about having an insecure spouse gaining access to it? How about someone else wearing it and doing things while you are asleep? Hacking into it for corporate espionage. A manager using it to track productivity. How about getting access to the data for warrants and surveillance?

The possibilities are almost endless!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Thea Woznitza's avatar
Thea Woznitza
1h

Yikes a fashionable wiretapping device marketing itself as a memory aid ! Hook line and sinker

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Collapse Life
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture