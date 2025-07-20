Collapse Life

Collapse Life

Ionedery2
8h

Cancer is surging around the world and the false vaccines are certainly the big unacknowledged factor. Turbo cancer is the newest form of aggressive cancer that doesn't respond well to the conventional treatments. The jabs have several mechanisms that will cause immune collapse, DNA damage and a very long list of diseases, and cancer is the result of multiple insults: spike protein, p53, toll like receptors, lipid nanoparticles, DNA contamination, SV40.

It's almost as if the shots were designed to destroy the immune system and it's ability to fight cancer. Pfizer added SV40 secretly to the formula but got caught by Kevin McKernan who analyzed vials. It's like throwing a monkey wrench into the intricate, finely tuned, and sacred immune system we are born with.

Dr. Makis in Alberta uses ivermectin and fenbendazole for cancer which helps to counteract the genetic and immune disfunction through multiple mechanisms. He is currently under attack for exposing the bioweapon and being successful treating stage 4 turbo cancers.

annademo
7h

What surprises me is that anyone is surprised that AI WILL replace the people who design it.

