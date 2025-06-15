Collapse Life

Pat Wetzel
13h

I used to fly (sailplanes) from MASA (Mid Atlantic Soaring Assn) near the Pa/Md border. We often flew over what was known as the underground Pentagon. Car lot full always meant something was brewing. Most reliable predictor of military malarkey!

David Kirtley
11h

There was a similar tracking item I saw where they were using the head count of people in the gay bars in the area.

