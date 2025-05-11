Collapse Life

Collapse Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matthew Curlewis's avatar
Matthew Curlewis
30m

Howdy Zahra, loving your work, as always. As a North American, you may be unaware of this Downunder comedy duo known as Clarke and Dawe, who would simply appear as 'a journalist' and 'their interviewee' to comment on topics of the time. Relevant to your USS Harry S. Truman piece, I implore you to watch this short video entitled "The Front Fell Off" where a spokesperson defends as being "highly unusual" that the front fell off of an oil tanker that then leaked eighty thousand tons of crude oil into the ocean.

Additionally, regarding our joint NYC history in the '90s, good that you give people this timely blackout warning!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3m5qxZm_JqM

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David Kirtley's avatar
David Kirtley
1h

The new and coming housing bubble collapse will readjust the problems in the market.

The next generation of builders will be building things that actually have a market. The people who thought that they would get rich flipping houses will lose their will to continue when they figure out that it isn't as profitable as they show on HG-TV. All the people invested in AIRBNB and other rentals will figure out that property management isn't "passive income" and not as profitable as it has been portrayed.

The coming buyer's market can be a boon to those that are ready for it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Collapse Life
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture