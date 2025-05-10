This week, I had the honor of joining Peter Grandich on his YouTube channel for a quick chat about the economic and social shifts reshaping life in America.

(Welcome to our new subscribers who joined us via Peter’s YouTube channel. Say hello in the comments!)

We talked about the housing market madness — where private equity firms now own your neighborhood — and why so many retirees today are drowning in debt. We also explored what Collapse Life really means (not doomsday bunkers, just paying attention), and why understanding the slow unraveling of our systems is the first step to adapting and thriving.

If you feel like the world is changing faster than anyone wants to admit, you might appreciate this conversation.

Plus, watch for Peter Grandich’s return to the Collapse Life podcast in the coming weeks. We’ve got lots to talk about and we could all use a dose of his shoot-from-the-hip wisdom!