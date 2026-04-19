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Anthony S Burkett's avatar
Anthony S Burkett
10h

The skies have been unfriendly for over 50 years... which leads inquiring minds to suspect that today's reality has been a slow, well-planned event. And with the proliferation of AI, who really knows what's real anymore?

And I'm not even going to touch the topic of government lies and propaganda... our government and everyone else's.

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Cyrus's avatar
Cyrus
8h

Even though I never watched an episode there was a TV series called Family Matters and for some reason my Dad loved to watch it. His favorite character was Steve Urkel and he would belly laugh everytime that he uttered, "Did I do that?" More and more the resident of the White House is reminding me of Steve Urkel, when every Monday and Friday he utters words to get the market up to new highs before and after the weekends so that the "Bulls" will push the market up to hit new highs. And it just occurred to me the play in the words Bulls Hitter. I think that describes him quite nicely, as long as the market is hitting new highs everything is okay in his world.

I wonder if Urkel is a Republican, Democrat or a third party?

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