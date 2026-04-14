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Blewn0se Hermitage's avatar
Blewn0se Hermitage
6h

It's almost as if the average family couldn't afford the Chipboard McMansion, the 3 year German Auto Lease, and the 4 years of student loans for their liberal arts degree?? But it is $5/gallon gas that they can't afford and its going to ruin them? Let them complain, but do not dare point out the reality of their situation. They will hate you for it.

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parameter9's avatar
parameter9
3hEdited

In Europe (which imports all it oil) of course fuel duties make up a larger proportion of the pump price and it's sold in liters rather than gallons. This means prices are less affected than in America and more scope exists to be able to rebalance what the driver pays.

What I'm waiting to see though is how much further the 'on delivery' price will rise as futures prices are quite decoupled by market manipulations.

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