Susan Harley
2d

Such an interesting parallel with the end of the Roman Empire. The evidence of Bones etc , suggests that for many this end meant improvements in health. This is because the peasants stopped eating grain , the currency of Rome and returned to farming and eating more protein.

I can’t see that happening in America , as has been said before we are only 9 meals away from anarchy ….

2d

Wrt SNAP, and the Roman Empire, my wife had been pressuring me for years to apply for SNAP, but my pride kept me from doing so. But in 2014, age 41, I lost the only decent “middle class” job I was ever going to have again. If we had remained in the US, certainly we’d still be on SNAP today, and for the rest of my working years.

Instead, taking a cue from world history (Roman Empire, British Empire), I reasoned that sometimes, **sometimes**, not typically but sometimes life is better (for us non-millionaire workin’ stiffs) on the periphery of a great empire than back home in the motherland. So, in 2015 I suggested to my wife that we move the family (5 kids) to her native Tokyo-metro to take a chance on self-employment.

So far, so good; maybe even all’s well that ends well.

In conclusion, yes I agree with the author(s): the US Empire is hollowed out back home in the motherland. It’s a deck of cards built upon a foundation of sand. It’s ready for the slowly-then-all-at-once.

That said, in just nine months Trump has already shored up the US Empire abroad, beyond anyone’s expectations, plus there’s every indication that his foreign policy will continue to beat back the US ‘Uniparty’ + Euro monarchy’s trans-Atlantic Great Reset conspiracy 👍🙂

A strong US Empire will keep the bread & circuses coming to the US citizenry, despite the hollowed out working man’s institutions (from infrastructure to healthcare & education & everything else).

Meanwhile, here on the periphery, I have even more hope, today, for my sons’ future marriage & employment prospects in Japan than I did 10 years ago in 2015.

… The Japanese working man’s world is not hollowed out. Despite 40 years of decline, Japan is still more functional today (infrastructure & institutions) than my USA was 40 years ago in 1985 (!!!) … Crossing my fingers that when Great Depression 2.0 hits us that Japan will handle it better than the motherland.

