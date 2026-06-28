Collapse Life

Collapse Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julia Rose's avatar
Julia Rose
1h

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/19Dq6k979D/?mibextid=WC7FNe

Reply
Share
parameter9's avatar
parameter9
2h

This is what has become of Sargon of Akkad's old show "This Week in Stupid". It's more like "Normalizing Insanity". Please don't make this a regular thing!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Collapse Life · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture