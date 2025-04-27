Collapse Life

Collapse Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeffery Gilbert's avatar
Jeffery Gilbert
1h

10 years of liberal mismanagement have landed canada in this hopeless mess. Toilet paper currency, a collapsed and useless health care system, tent cities everywhere, down the street and around the corner line ups at food banks and an education system that produces illiterate graduates. Maybe more unchecked immigration would help.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Collapse Life
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Collapse Life
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture