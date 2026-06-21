Collapse Life

Collapse Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gerald's avatar
Gerald
7h

“So think again when you hear talking heads tell you Iran has been contained. It may have been converted from a hostile gap in the global grid into an investable node. It’s a classic example of how technocracy moves: through corridors, capital, dependency, and control.”

“Technocracy” is as old as written language. Iran’s 2026 “containment” is a geopolitics as old as imperialism.

Let me suggest here that what we’re witnessing is the transfer of power from the dying, traitorous, & commie British Crown to a new USA-centered Pax Americana, version 2.0.

Reply
Share
1 reply
nosey parker's avatar
nosey parker
7h

Everyone needs to read every word in this post. Every word.

https://thiswillhold.substack.com/p/how-a-last-minute-change-to-election?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email#media-405090c0-de08-471e-b965-93b6d6ab9d9e

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Collapse Life · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture