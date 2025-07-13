Collapse Life

David Kirtley
1h

Several points in the "gentrification" of Mexico.

First of all I totally get it. A country has a cultural identity. Having enclaves of people from outside the culture that don't integrate destroys the unifying force of the culture. You get a bunch of people that come in and demand that everyone conforms to their culture.

Then there is the double standard. If people in Mexico want to keep out the encroachment of foreigners, they are making a noble effort at preserving their culture. If we do it here the US, we are just being racist and xenophobes.

It is the whole idea of gentrification is just a load of nonsense. You don't just build a neighborhood and allow it to rot down to the ground. It takes money and work to fight entropy. You rebuild the neighborhood as it deteriorates and you don't get to go back and pull materials and labor from a time machine that has the prices people paid 50-60 years ago. The higher prices for labor and materials makes the properties more expensive. Add to that the increased cost of remodeling and bringing old structures up to modern standards and yes, it makes the areas more expensive. Especially in light of Mexico City being subject to earthquakes, higher environmental standards, and power demands for modern life.

It is also rich when a population points to colonization as being evil when they themselves are a product of multiple waves of conquest and colonization. They had waves of it from the Olmecs, Teotihuacan, Mayan, Toltecs, and Aztecs and more long before the Spaniards joined in. Then the French. They have a long history of immigrants from other places as well, much like the US.

That said, if I were to move to Mexico, the last place I would want to be is around a bunch of snobby expatriates from where I left. It defeats the whole purpose of moving to a different place. Of course where I live, it would a pointless move. The vast majority of people here (more than around 90%)are either actually from Mexico or just a generation or two removed. It even used to be part of Mexico. Many of the people here have families that straddle the border. People still move between the countries fairly fluidly. Every day, there are people cross the border both ways to shop, work or attend school. Endless truckloads of produce pass through here bound for stores all over the country. Manufacturing shuttles goods back and forth between production facilities here in the US and in Mexico.

Chris
2h

A gilded cage is still a cage🤔

