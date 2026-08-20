Two weeks ago, we wrote about the muppet media machine — the seemingly broad network of unverifiable online personas who churn out widely circulated and highly monetized alternative media ‘content’… also known as pap.

This week, we’re looking at another possibility: sheep dipping. Could some of the loudest anti-establishment voices — you know them, because it’s quite likely you watch and/or listen to them — actually be three-letter agency operatives masquerading as alt media heroes? If so, what clues might give them away?

First, let’s talk about the term ‘sheep dipping’.

During the Cold War, the CIA came up with a unique solution to a very particular problem. It needed highly trained military pilots to conduct reconnaissance missions over places like the Soviet Union and Southeast Asia. But if an active-duty American serviceman was shot down, the consequences could be enormous. A covert intelligence operation could quickly become an international crisis or even be treated as an act of war.

So, the CIA’s solution was to temporarily strip certain servicemen of their official military status. On paper, they had resigned, retired, or otherwise left the military. In reality, they continued to carry out missions directed and financed by Washington, often with their rank, benefits, and eventual return to military service quietly protected.

The practice became known as sheep dipping, borrowing its name from a farming practice of immersing sheep in a chemical bath to rid them of parasites. In intelligence terms, the operative was similarly ‘washed’ of his visible military affiliation before being placed in a covert role.

If you follow Polly's Fringe Views on Substack or X, you may already be familiar with the concept.

Polly argues that sheep dipping didn’t disappear with the Cold War. It simply moved into a new arena — the rapidly expanding world of alternative media.

It’s impossible to know exactly how often this happens or who specifically may be involved. But the underlying question is this: if intelligence agencies were willing to disguise the status of military personnel to manage a foreign crisis, isn’t it reasonable to ask if they might use similar methods now to monitor, redirect, or contain domestic dissent?

Quite frankly, starting a podcast, YouTube channel, or Substack has never been easier. It’s much harder to build a large and influential audience. That’s why it’s worth a second look when a highly polished “anti-establishment” personality suddenly appears — particularly when they come directly from the military, intelligence, or federal contracting worlds.

We’re not here to point fingers or name names. There’s no point in trying to compile a list of suspected operatives. Anyway, you probably already have your own list of people who make you go “hmmm…?”

We just want to point out what is now becoming a familiar pattern. A former intelligence contractor or special operations veteran leaves government service and almost immediately emerges as a major media personality. There’s no awkward phase of broadcasting from their basement with a cheap microphone and bad lighting. They’re not persecuted or pursued like Edward Snowden.

Instead, they instantly have a professional studio setup with full branding, slick production value, and a steady stream of high-profile guests and prominent whistleblowers. While other independent creators struggle to overcome hostile algorithms, or get blown off by guests they’ve invited, these newcomers somehow easily get top name interviewees and reach millions of people with each new piece of content they put out.

None of that proves anything, to be fair. Sometimes people get lucky. Other times they might have money, connections, talent, or exceptionally good timing. So anyone with an impressive studio and viral content shouldn’t immediately be written off as an intelligence asset. But they also shouldn’t just be taken at face value.

The simplest test is to not just listen to what they say but also to start watching the larger pattern around them.

Does it look like their operation is well-funded? If so, is there a way to know where the money comes from?

How can their access to exclusive information and high-profile guests be explained?

What institutions are they willing to criticize, and which ones seem beyond reproach?

Does their work help an audience become more capable and independent or does it just make them scared, angry, and hooked on watching the next broadcast with sexy or alarmist headlines.

These questions will not conclusively determine if someone is a sheep-dipped intelligence asset, but they can help you decide if that person has earned the authority you are bestowing on them. Often, even the question: “Did they come out of left field” is enough to put you on the track to digging deeper.

By shedding light on these tactics and highlighting the fact that there is a reason to be skeptical, the intention isn’t to instill feelings of hopelessness or anger. Instead, the goal to help make it harder for anyone — operative, opportunist, or sincere but misguided personality — to capture your trust without earning it. It’s more important than you might think.

How to reclaim your judgment

Walking away from mainstream media doesn’t mean you have left manipulation behind. Of course there are still loads of courageous reporters, honest analysts, and ordinary people doing serious work with limited resources in alternative media. But truly understanding the space means recognizing that grifters, ideologues, and paid operatives abound, and people whose affiliations may not be what they appear ply their trade openly and freely.

Just because someone carries the “independent” label, doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed the truth. And it certainly doesn’t mean they’re actually independent.

A person’s résumé, production value, follower count, or willingness to say things that would never be heard on cable television may all be relevant signals, but none of them should substitute for your critical thinking and judgment.

Look at what evidence they offer. Look at what subjects they avoid. Look at the money, access, and incentives they have. And more importantly, look at whether you’re being directed to feel comfortable and welcomed inside a corral, where it’s tempting to let your guard down.

Below the paywall, we further explore five patterns we think are worth watching: the suspiciously seamless career change, the money behind the operation, the truths that are acknowledged vs the subjects that remain off-limits, the use of public conflict to establish credibility, and the effect the content ultimately has on its audience.