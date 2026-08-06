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David Kirtley's avatar
David Kirtley
21h

"On the Internet, nobody knows you are a dog." -- Peter Steiner

The Internet provides the ultimate culmination of the "Choose your own ending" type books that were once popular,You can find a community to fit your ideas, no matter how niche or outright crazy and make you feel mainstream.

In some ways, you are forced to look to sketchy internet sites. The media has moved to publishing in lock step to a narrative. Either for ideological reasons or to fit a corporate dictated story. The "so called journalists" (thinly veiled reference) are hand picked for their dedication to slanting their reporting to support the team. If they have the audacity to step off the plantation and speak independently, they are shunned and disparaged. If you have been living under a rock, look at how Bari Weiss, Matt Taibbi, and Michael Shellenberger, for examples, have been attacked once they strayed from the plantation. The list goes on and on.

How do you vet who you are listening to? The traditional outlets don't let you really examine the credentials and selection process for their talking heads. Most of them are selected for either being related to someone, running with the "in crowd", or similar. Many are part of the revolving door of government in time out while their team is out of power or as a reward for their time for being a "team player".

The majority of people in the country are getting their information on issues by listening to comedians and actors and considering themselves informed. Why on earth would someone look to Greg Gutfeld, Whoopi Goldberg, Scott Adams, or Robert De Niro as an authority on anything? You might as well just take your chances with some random person on the internet. At least you might get lucky and find someone had a good take on things.

Then there is the need for anonymity in putting out anything that undermines the narrative. They have refined doxing and character assassination on an industrial scale. Along with that is the fact that there are a lot of really crazy people in the world who make it their mission in life to support their preferred imaginary world.

The downside is that it creates an environment that is ripe for exploitation. All it takes is a keyboard and maybe a webcam to make anyone appear legitimate. It can be someone who really is interested and knowledgeable. It can also be the updated version of astroturfing. The lack of gatekeeping is both a strength and a weakness.

It really comes down to taking the responsibility to critically examine anyone you look to for information. Take everything you hear with a grain of salt. They all have their own agenda.

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Anthony S Burkett's avatar
Anthony S Burkett
21hEdited

I Love this article!... And for me, it's a perspective that I hold on a broader view... and that involves the newly risen "Alternative Media Industrial Complex" as a whole.

As an aside... Has anyone else noticed how almost every segment of the Socio/Politic/Economic/ etc., etc. spectrum is evolving into separate and uniquely defined control structures?

More to the point... The Trad Media (aka Mainstream) has become uniquely aware of its continually failing influence on the majority of the greater population... and as a result of that awareness is making a concerted effort to infiltrate the "Alternative" market in all areas of public awareness... It's has already become a clear-cut case of the old adage... "Buyer Beware!!"... and with the rising proliferation of AI... is blurring the lines of distinction between Truth vs Falsehood and Reality vs Fiction.

Best of success to all wrt your individual discernment... to echo one of my favorite members of the Alt Media community, Hrvoje Morić of GAE, "Do the best you can, with what you have, where you are.".

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