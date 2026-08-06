Possibly “Madge Waggy” and “Milan Adams.”

In January 2024, a geriatric named “Madge Waggy” sat in front of her computer and registered a profile on Blogger.com. When asked to introduce herself, she wrote: "I am an elderly woman who wants to share her own ideas with everyone!”

Madge’s first post was titled: “The National Security Strategy of the United States And Counter Terrorism Training And The Economy.” That same day, she published a short piece about the best states in which to live off grid, followed by a 5,000-word analysis of global food supplies, climate disruptions, geopolitical instability, and financial speculation and how they are converging to make food shortages and sharp price spikes an increasingly likely feature of the years ahead. That piece urged readers to prepare by building household food resilience rather than relying on just-in-time supply chains.

Since then, she’s written about global martial law, banking dynasties, and intercepted deep-state communications. All in a days’ work for an old lady just wanting to share her ideas with everyone.

If you’re starting to think something might be amiss about good ol’ Madge, welcome to Collapse Life, it’s great to have you with us.

A look past Madge’s folksy profile and you start to wonder if this is actually a legitimate blog or maybe a node in a coordinated, semi-automated alternative media network that works to monetize skepticism and amp up fear?

In a similar vein, look at Milan Adams, the supposed author behind Preppgroup. This time, the online persona is crafted to look like an elite, technical insider — someone who claims to spend months “buried in central bank GitHub repositories and infrastructure procurement documents.” That simple sentence gives this writer’s doom narratives an intellectual veneer that appeals to a completely different type of questioning reader.

Madge appears to target the emotional, community-minded skeptic who responds to a “grandmother’s warning,” while Milan targets the analytical, tech-minded cynic who wants to read about geopolitics and macroeconomics.

They couldn't appear more different. Yet, despite the contrasting personas, their publishing patterns overlap in intriguing ways. Both put out an extraordinary amount of authoritative-sounding content and operate behind thin or unverifiable online identities. And both seem to have come from nowhere, quickly landing coveted places in many of the same alternative media outlets.

Figuring out how an obscure Blogspot post reaches hundreds of thousands of readers means looking beyond the article itself and toward the publishing environment that surrounds it. Madge Waggy and Milan Adams begin on little-known blogs with modest direct audiences. But many of their articles soon appear on a familiar circuit of larger sites, like LewRockwell, The Burning Platform, The Silver Bear Cafe, or ZeroHedge.

These are big name publications. To the reader, the articles start to feel like part of an organic grassroots movement… legitimate commentators prognosticating about impending armageddon.

Exactly how those articles move through the system isn't publicly documented. RSS feeds, editorial monitoring, direct submissions, or other forms of syndication could all play a role. Whatever the mechanism, the end result is the same: writers with virtually no established public reputations can rapidly acquire the apparent credibility that comes from being republished by multiple recognizable outlets without further substantiation or verification.

A grand paradox of the modern “skeptical” mind, particularly in the post-COVID era, is that in a desperate bid to escape being manipulated by mainstream media, readers walk straight into a much tighter and more automated trap. (That’s classic ‘Camp Two.’ See David Hughes’ Three Camps of Awareness for more information and to make sure you’re not an inadvertent victim.)

The muppet media ecosystem exploits a simple psychological pattern that explicitly instructs audiences to never trust legacy institutions. Madge, Milan, and their ilk frame any external debunking, fact-checking, or platform restriction as the ultimate proof that whatever conspiracy they are spinning up is, in fact, real. Otherwise “they” wouldn’t be trying to suppress it.

Once a reader begins engaging with this type of content, the surrounding information environment does the rest. Recommendation algorithms, search engines, social media platforms, and interconnected alternative media sites reinforce similar themes, making each new article feel like independent confirmation of the last. Over time, readers may find themselves encountering the same narratives from multiple directions, and may not realize how much of their information environment has become self-reinforcing.

If, by now, you’re asking why this happens, as always, just follow the money. The cash register sits just beyond the headlines.

Controversial alternative media sites often have less access to premium corporate advertising networks. Or they may find that direct-response advertising aimed at highly motivated niche audiences pays better. The result is a commercial universe built around subscriptions, donations, native advertising, affiliate links, and products that promise freedom and protection from financial, medical, or institutional failure.

Here’s how geopolitical anxiety can easily be converted into consumer demand:

Step one: The market trigger. An article authored by a persona like Milan Adams offers a dense analysis predicting the collapse of fiat currency, shortages of essential goods, or a structural deficit in precious metals markets.

Step two: The consumer response. The reader begins to sense their own financial or social vulnerability, and products that offer immediate protection start to seem more relevant and urgent.

Step three: The commercial placement. Advertisements, affiliate offers, and sponsored articles promote relevant products: gold and silver, retirement products, backup power generation, emergency food, supplements, medical kits, and paid newsletters.

The exact advertisements displayed may be selected through contextual targeting, a reader’s browsing history, or direct arrangements with the publisher. That’s the classic marketing funnel. But the broader economic alignment is hard to miss: content focused on institutional failure creates a highly receptive market for products promising security and independence from those same institutions.

The model doesn’t stop with display ads for gold or freeze-dried food, either. Some companies have established direct commercial relationships with alternative media publishers. The clearest example is The Wellness Company, founded during the pandemic by Canadian entrepreneur Foster Coulson, whose earlier business career was largely associated with the family business, Coulson Group, and its aviation, manufacturing, and aerial-firefighting operations.

The Wellness Company presents itself as an alternative healthcare provider, selling tele-health memberships, supplements, prescription services, and emergency medical kits while working with prominent physicians including Dr. Peter McCullough. Its marketing speaks directly to audiences who have lost confidence in the conventional medical establishment.

ZeroHedge regularly publishes articles clearly labelled “Sponsored Content By The Wellness Company.” The Burning Platform announced its own partnership with the company in November 2025.

Under this model, the sponsor becomes part of the editorial stream itself. An anonymous article warning of say, water contamination, food shortages, or institutional failure may appear alongside sponsored material offering a private means of protection. That does not prove that the author, publisher, and sponsor are coordinating their messages, but it does show how neatly the subjects complement one another. And, how important your eyeballs are to this entire process.

The anxious reader is first told that existing systems cannot be trusted and then presented with products designed to help them opt out of those very systems. In sponsored content for The Wellness Company, Dr. Peter McCullough urges readers to “stop trusting the system to protect you.” Whether intended or not, the editorial narratives and commercial messaging reinforce one another so institutional distrust is not merely reported on — it’s commodified.

By providing a turnkey alternative to public infrastructure, TWC closes the psychological loop, allowing the anxious reader to feel like they are actively opting out of a failing society, while their skepticism turns into a ready revenue stream. It’s actually pretty clever.

Ultimately, this isn’t about whether every individual article on these alt-media platforms is true or false. Many raise legitimate questions or draw attention to important developments that deserve wider discussion.

The more important skill we all need to hone is discerning what is and isn’t part of the muppet media machinery. That’s a critical part of understanding whether you’re being manipulated. Anonymous personas, automated syndication, algorithmic reinforcement, and commercial incentives push readers in the same direction and can fly under the radar when they are mixed in and amongst legitimate stories, which is why heightened sensibilities are critical.

Once you understand the structure, you go beyond asking whether a story is true or false and start asking why this particular story was placed in front of you, who benefits from your fear, and what they’re trying to sell you next.

Armed with that skill, Madge and Milan don’t stand a chance, no matter how salacious their claims may be.