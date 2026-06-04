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Keith's avatar
Keith
18hEdited

I've often said if I had enough money to gamble, I wouldn't need to gamble. I've heard others say that a rise in the number of casinos is often an indication of looming economic collapse. Seems to be the case.

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George Carlin's avatar
George Carlin
13h

The “Hail Mary” economy will escalate as job losses & inflation (stagflation +) continue on their self inflicted trajectory. A special thanks to congress and their handlers for the childish fiscal irresponsibility for 45* years and a kudos to Nero* and his crew of 🚌 sociopaths.

*Clinton was the only potus to largely maintain a balanced budget perhaps he had “better”things to do w his time.

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