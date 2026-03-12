“Two weeks to flatten the curve,” they said.

“Safe and effective,” they said.

“Trust the science,” they said.

As soon as a crisis happens, there is almost inevitably a script explaining how you’re supposed to feel about it. Forgive us for stating the obvious, but that’s why the table top scenario exercises (e.g. Event 201, Collective Strength) are so important. They’ve already mapped out where they’re going, as well as how to bring us along.

So, how do Americans feel about a widening war that is colliding head-on with a cost-of-living crisis? Miserable.

How does the government want them to feel? Watch this:

Rent is high. Food is high. Insurance is high.

And now, gasoline and diesel fuel, the one price people see plastered everywhere, every single day, are climbing again. That’s all happening as the country rolls towards toward midterm elections, possibly the worst timing for an administration to try to convince voters the economy is under control.

But don’t worry dear Americans, the mockingbirds are here to tell you it’ll all be fine, just you wait.

“This is going to be, it looks like, a bit of short-term pain for the long-term gain of Iran no longer being able to hold the world’s energy supplies hostage,” Mike Waltz, the US Ambassador to the United Nations, told NBC’s Meet the Press a few days ago.

“With respect to what’s happening with gas prices right now, this is a short-term disruption for the long-term gain of taking out the rogue Iranian terrorist regime,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Maria Bartiromo on Fox News.

At the very least, the mantra acknowledges that pain is, in fact, being felt. But, like “two weeks to flatten the curve,” it dismisses the discomfort as temporary and necessary. Endure it now and you will be rewarded later.

Remember when inflation during the COVID era was “transitory”? Without saying it, that’s what “short-term pain for long term gain” is trying to convey.

Just how stupid do they think we are?

