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Keith's avatar
Keith
2h

Great. Another gathering of self-important, psychopathic control freaks is all the world needs. It seems that most people are sleepwalking. Normalcy bias is a very powerful thing. As long as they can still indulge most of their creature comforts, even though the cost continues to rise, there is the illusion that things aren't so bad, and that people like us are just "conspiracy theorists" and paranoid preppers.

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Kyra's avatar
Kyra
2h

Some will never wake up. They don't want to see the truth, its too ugly. They want to stay in their little comfortable bubble. What percentage of people are willing to see and face the truth? I don't know. Where I live is heavily democratic and I don't see evidence of their bubble cracking.

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