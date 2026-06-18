AI image of a bunch of stuffed shirts at an overpriced chin-wag event.

A new Wired investigation has blown the lid off ‘Dialog,’ an ultra-exclusive, invitation-only network co-founded in 2006 by Peter Thiel and investor Auren Hoffman. For nearly two decades, the group has quietly convened some of the most powerful figures in tech, finance, politics, government, intelligence-adjacent circles, and the data industry for off-the-record retreats.

Dialog has previously operated with extreme secrecy, refusing to disclose its membership. That changed with a significant data leak reported by Wired this week. A directory embedded in the group’s website code (dialog.org) was exposed by Swiss hacktivist Maia Arson Crimew after an anonymous tip. Wired independently verified the records.

A separate source also provided the full registration list for the group’s upcoming retreat, to take place August 12-16, 2026 at the Powerscourt Hotel near Dublin, Ireland.

That list includes 222 registrants, with details on membership status (e.g., “active member” or “guest”), attendance history, political leanings, and more — data that members were promised would remain private. About 87 people on the list are first-time attendees.

Notable names include:

General Alexus Grynkewich, NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe and head of U.S. European Command (has attended since 2021).

Sitting Trump administration officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

US senators such as Ted Cruz and Jim Himes (ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee).

Six members of the so-called PayPal Mafia.

Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale.

A former Middle East chief of intelligence.

A sitting ambassador to the United States.

Executives from Google, Google DeepMind, and major surveillance, data-broker, and advertising-tech firms.

Other figures like Jonathan Greenblatt (CEO of the Anti-Defamation League), and officials from the Charles Koch Foundation, and more.

Billionaire tech investor, Peter Thiel, cofounded Dialog in 2006. Question: Is Thiel the evil villain successor to Klaus Schwab? (photo by Dan Taylor cc-by-2.0 )

The most revealing aspect is the agenda. All discussions are strictly confidential, and topics include: navigating World War III, battlefield technologies, whether money really does buy happiness, and re-establishing nuclear power. Other sessions are entitled: “How’s Your Sex Life?” and “Build-a-Cult,” moderated by the founder of the Christian networking site Pray.com. Still more discussions touch on AI disruption, disinformation, deepfakes, and democracy under surveillance.

Participants were also asked to fill out forms predicting the future. Common themes included: AI-driven labor market collapse, mass displacement, potential “AI winter,” domestic terrorism targeting data centers, institutional breakdown, and societal degeneration. Many expressed deep concerns about the near-term reordering of work, war, education, and belief systems.

The leak revealed that Dialog even runs a matchmaking app offering members “meaningful connections for exceptional people,” with forms asking if they are “looking for love.”

The double standard is astounding. The perversion is astounding. The hypocrisy is a astounding. The deception is astounding.

The same parasite class who publicly champion smart cities, universal high income, personalized medicine, and techno-optimism for us are privately convening to discuss survival scenarios for them: what happens when AI breaks the labor market, when war expands, when institutions lose legitimacy, and when belief systems collapse.

When everyday people raise these exact questions, we’re often mocked, censored, or labeled conspiracy theorists. Meanwhile, the architects of these systems gather in secret to talk about and plan for the very same things — but in fora where public scrutiny is absent, accountability is replaced by access, and democratic legitimacy is just another discussion topic.

Axios had previously reported that Dialog has plans for a permanent campus in the DC suburbs, signaling a shift from nomadic retreats to institutionalized influence. Past events have been held at luxury venues like the Ritz-Carlton in Arizona and palaces in Italy, with registration fees exceeding $16,000 per person.

When the people building and profiting from a dystopian future hold high-level retreats on how to navigate its potential collapse, ordinary people should stop seeing this in terms of “paranoia” and start reading it as a clear forecast.

What’s it going to take for people to wake up?