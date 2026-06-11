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Red Canyon Gal's avatar
Red Canyon Gal
3h

El Nino is what we hope for in the Colorado River drainage-- above average snowpack on the Western Slope of the Rockies is likely to bring great runoff to fill the River and the reservoirs and keep Glen Canyon Dam/ Lake Powell and Hoover/ Lake Mead above dead pool.

I was present in 1983 and working on the river when the above average snowpack melted off fast in hot weather and rushed into the Colorado system - the Lake goes up fast. We were calculating how many minutes we would have to get out of Lee's Ferry (road access to the Colorado River and boat launch for Grand Canyon River Trips) if the lake did go over the top of the dam. It was an exciting year.

A couple good El Nino years like that and the Colorado system would be in good shape again. C'mon Mom Nature

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Foxglove Farmer's avatar
Foxglove Farmer
4h

Cheers team. A super el nino would be a relief to the drenched la nina north of NZ. Goodbye easterlies hello cleansing westerlies. Down here we love el nino for its brilliant clear skies and prevailing souwesters. Already prepped more than texas during the last dirty la nina season that flooded our cities and farmland, and tipped over our rural trees.

No panic required, and sure, keep stocks topped in case.

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