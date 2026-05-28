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Susan Harley (M)'s avatar
Susan Harley (M)
16h

It is the audacity of the tax credits they will receive each year , that got me . Good to hear about how people are fighting back.

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annademo's avatar
annademo
17h

The only way to slow down or stop these projects is to sue. Defeating the politicians takes a long time and there is no guarantee that the incumbents will lose. A sympathetic judge can get results much faster and these communities look like they have a good case.

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