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Anthony S Burkett's avatar
Anthony S Burkett
10h

We ain't seen nuth'n yet! Buckle up Buttercups! If our would-be overlords (you know the ones I'm talking about... the self-appointed masters of society that want to reduce our carbon footprint (read rid the planet of useless eaters) and have dominion over those that are left) have their way, privacy, along with human autonomy, is going the way of the typewriter... and it's coming soon to a neighborhood near you!

"... the greater part of the population is not very intelligent, dreads responsibility, and desires nothing better than to be told what to do. Provided the rulers do not interfere with its material comforts and its cherished beliefs, it is perfectly happy to let itself be ruled." - Aldous Huxley

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Cyrus's avatar
Cyrus
11h

Catherine Austin Fitts has been trying to warn America for years that the technocracy was coming and now it is here and the love child of the Trump Administration. Every fence ever built to keep people out has also kept the other side in when the need arose.

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