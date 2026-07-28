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David G. Tatman's avatar
David G. Tatman
13h

There seems to be something deep inside humanity about putting things to the torch. It is almost a trope in Middle Eastern archeology that when digging into an tell (the massive piles of debris, crumbling mud bricks and dirt that are made up of layers of former ages of a given city state,) almost every city ends in a layer of charcoal and fire-baked stuff. Whether from external attackers or internal strife, each city state almost always ended in flames, with the next city state in that location erected literally on the ashes of the old. The psychological WHY of it escapes me, but the historical FACT of it seems almost to be an archetypal characteristic of humanity. On the other hand, the cost of such destructive behavior is immense. The mud bricks of the ancient Middle Eastern civilizations saw their costs mostly in human labor. A similar fiery destruction of modern civilizations will be the most costly reset humanity has ever faced, and given that the past decades have seen a widespread societal shift from analog to digital knowledge, has the potential to throw humanity writ large into the depths of a new dark age from which recovery bodes poorly. The bright and shiny techno promise of an even better digital AI world is far more likely to also die in the ashes, and become a Hobbesian nightmare of struggling to survive in the aftermath of the end of international and wide-scale national commerce. Far from times of hopeful promise, a fiery end to modern civilization is likely to see survivors struggling for basic necessities, not blithely living an AI-enabled paradisaical existence. Truly a case of caveat emptor.

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
11hEdited

The Pineal Gland in many, which relates to one's consciousness has been destroyed. Alcohol, drugs, vaccines, chemicals, etc. have wiped it out in multitudes of people. In addition, the other glands in the brain, which contribute to thinking, logic, analyzing, and memory have been affected, too. Many in current society have no character or real intelligence. They don't know what is important...and appear to be very superficial. Their attention is on material things and money. Many women focus on Clothes, make-up, their appearance, but little thought is given to the once important virtues, such as, patience, understanding, tolerance, modesty and real love. I believe this is why so many marriages today don't last.

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