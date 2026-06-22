Over the last two weeks, Zahra Sethna and Susan Harley continued their discussion of Jem Bendell’s Breaking Together, moving through the second half of the book and its extended meditation on freedom: freedom to know, freedom from progress, freedom from money, freedom in nature, freedom to collapse and grow, and freedom from fake green go-globalists.

These chapters mark a pivot point in the book. Where the earlier sections diagnose what is breaking, the later chapters begin to ask what kind of freedoms might still be possible inside systems that are already failing.

The first question was the biggest one: are we actually free if our thoughts, fears, loyalties, and desires are being constantly manipulated?

Bendell explains that the “freedom to know” is not simply about having access to information. We have more information than any previous generation, but that has not made us wiser, calmer, or harder to control. In many ways, the information age has become the manipulation age. The problem is no longer scarcity of content. It is the difficulty of knowing what is true, what is planted, what is emotionally engineered, and what is being repeated until it becomes reality because of saturation.

We talked about propaganda, media consolidation, anonymous sourcing, fear, social conformity, and the strange way “educated” people often proved to be the most obedient during the last major social test — COVID. Education, we noted, does not necessarily train people to question authority. In fact, sometimes it just trains them to recognize which authorities they are allowed to question.

That led into one of the more uncomfortable themes of the conversation: many people do not actually want freedom as much as they want safety, convenience, and belonging.

“Comply to get by” is starting to become a political philosophy. Use the biometric scanner because it is faster. Accept surveillance because you “have nothing to hide.” Don’t object too loudly because you might lose your job, your friends, your status, or your place inside the group.

But where does that logic end? A small compromise made for convenience becomes a larger one made under pressure. Bendell’s point, and ours, is that freedom has to be practiced before the crisis moment arrives.

This week, we looked at the final chapters and took the conversation a bit deeper. In “freedom in nature,” Bendell moves into philosophical and spiritual territory. He writes about relative free will, the soul, consciousness, God, and the relationship between human beings and the natural world. Some of this raised more questions than answers. We found ourselves asking why this particular philosophical detour was necessary to make the argument about freedom, and whether Bendell’s view of soul and consciousness fully accounts for the dignity of the individual person.

That is one of the places where we, or at least Zahra, pushed back most directly. For those of us who believe in God, and who believe that human beings are made in God’s image and possess individual souls, a purely collective or energetic view of consciousness feels incomplete. At the same time, Bendell’s larger warning remains important: any system that treats human beings as programmable material, or nature as a machine to be managed by experts, will eventually become hostile to freedom.

This led into one of the strongest themes of the final discussion: the danger of a green agenda being captured by authoritarianism.

Bendell is unusually willing to criticize the world he once inhabited. He comes from the sustainability and environmental space, but he is not blind to the way environmental language can be used to justify surveillance, censorship, technocratic control, rationing, and elite-managed sacrifice. The same people who claim to be saving the planet may also be building the machinery through which ordinary people lose the freedom to move, speak, trade, farm, eat, build, gather, dissent, or refuse.

We talked about this in an unexpected way — through the example of old lampposts.

That may sound like a tangent, but it was one of the most revealing parts of the conversation. Older public infrastructure was often practical and beautiful. A lamppost was not just a pole with a bulb on top. It was made with care. It reminded people that human beings could create beauty in ordinary life.

Now so much of the built environment is ugly, hostile, cluttered, surveilled, and stripped of wonder. Strip malls, concrete, signage, cameras, brutalist utility, and constant advertising do something to the spirit. They teach us to expect less. They make the world feel less like a shared home and more like a managed zone.

And that matters. Because people who are surrounded by ugliness, manipulation, and constant pressure are easier to demoralize. People who still notice beauty are harder to fully capture.

Chapter twelve, “freedom to collapse and grow,” was perhaps the most personal and accessible of the final chapters.

Bendell describes his own physical collapse: a moment where his body simply gave out after years of intensity, overwork, and carrying the weight of these questions. That moment became a reckoning. He had to let go of things. He had to redline parts of his life. He had to practice one of the central ideas of deep adaptation: relinquishment.

That raised a practical question for all of us. What do we most value? What do we need to let go of so that we do not make matters worse during collapse? What can we bring back from the past to help us with what is coming? And with whom do we need to make peace in the face of our mutual mortality?

These are not abstract questions. They are the questions a person asks after a diagnosis, after a loss, after the moment when the old life can no longer continue.

We talked about forgiveness, gratitude, old wounds, family relationships, and the strange freedom that can come from finally putting down baggage that has been carried for too long. People in the conversation reflected on what it means to sit with difficult feelings rather than suppress them. Despair, grief, fear, anger, and regret do not disappear because we refuse to look at them. Often they grow stronger in the dark.

Collapse awareness can produce anxiety. But Bendell’s hope is that anxiety can be turned into newly positive ways of living. Not denial, passivity, or “everything will be fine.” But a deeper kind of attention.

There was an important caution here too.

Facing collapse does not mean pinning every problem on one tiny group of villains around a table. That may focus anger, but it can also misdirect it. At the same time, we cannot drift into a soft, sentimental response where the answer is simply to grow kale, sing songs, and hope everything works out. We are facing real forces. We need real courage, real discernment, and real forms of independence.

The final chapter brought the conversation back to systems: food, money, localism, governance, farmers, subsidies, common ownership, and the question of how people might actually live if centralized systems continue to fail.

Bendell argues for decentralization, local resilience, and alternative infrastructures that allow people to become less dependent on systems that no longer serve them. We agree with much of that. But we also kept asking the harder question: how?

How do communities govern shared resources? How do they protect them? Who decides what is fair? How do local economies trade with each other? How do people avoid recreating the same power structures at a smaller scale? How do good people defend what they build from those who do not share their values?

There is no neat answer. And maybe that is the point.

The old system is centralized, brittle, and increasingly coercive. The next thing, if it is to be more humane, will not be neat. It will be local, partial, imperfect, experimental, and probably messy. It may take generations to rebuild the kinds of trust, trade, skill, and governance that modern systems have hollowed out.

But the alternative is to remain a passive audience while collapse is managed for us.

That may be the real invitation in Breaking Together. Not to agree with every argument, adopt every spiritual or political conclusion, or pretend that collapse can be made gentle if only everyone becomes kinder. But to stop waiting for permission to think, speak, build, forgive, prepare, notice beauty, recover skills, reduce dependency, and live more honestly inside the world as it is.

Next week, Professor Bendell will join us directly for what should be a very lively conversation.