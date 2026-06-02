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Domenic C. Scarcella's avatar
Domenic C. Scarcella
2h

The most harmful idea -- one that I hope more people scrub from their own consciences and temperaments -- is that a monopoly-violence institution, a coercive civil authority, an imposed social order, a.k.a. "government," is good or even a so-called "necessary" evil.

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Sommer Potter's avatar
Sommer Potter
7h

I’m sure this will work as well as all the paper straws in plastic cups. Or the canvas grocery bags full of produce and packaged goods in plastic.

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