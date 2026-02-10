Collapse Life

David Kirtley
9h

Ultimately it is Walmart's responsibility but it is hard to say who is actually doing the deed. I seriously doubt that someone at Walmart is doing it themselves. It would be too hard to siphon off the money or sneak hundreds of pounds of product out of the store.

A big part of the way that Walmart cuts expenses is to make the vendors do all the heavy lifting. They expect everything to come in all properly labeled and all they do is put it on the shelf. They would have to pay someone to double check each and every package for weight and the cost would eat into their profits.

It is their vendors who are either intentionally shorting the packages or have a sizeable amount of their product going out the back door without their knowledge.

It is the lack of oversight throughout the supply chain and dealing with bottom tier vendors. The vendors are cutting costs and paying bottom dollar to their workers and somewhere in the mix, somebody figured out a way to supplement their income.

Unless they have to pay fines, Walmart has no reason to even look into it. It is in their interest to make sure that they can pay as little for a product as possible. They won't even look as long as it doesn't cause a problem for them.

annademo
4hEdited

I had a similar experience with a big box store (I won't say the name because they probably all do it). It was packaged salmon fillet and when I got it home and cut it into portions for freezing, the total number of portions was less than I calculated. It was off by a half pound. I took pictures of all the pieces and weights and got the store to refund me the proper amount of cash for the shortage. You have to be a detective when shopping these days.

