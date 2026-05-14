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Domenic C. Scarcella's avatar
Domenic C. Scarcella
14h

> The emergency alerts, press conferences, and fear-driven messaging surrounding the ban reached millions. The court decision invalidating it arrived quietly, many months later, through scattered headlines and a lengthy if somewhat convoluted, judicial ruling.

Similar to how the U.S. government announces huge job growth for the month, before quietly revising downward the numbers later.

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Anthony S Burkett's avatar
Anthony S Burkett
19h

The title of this article is so succinct and unequivocal that further comment is moot... When more people come to that realization, then perhaps we will find a solution to governmental overreach and the systematic totalitarianism that is plaguing our lives.

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