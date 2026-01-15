Collapse Life

TriTorch
8h

"The world, they tell us, has entered an “age of competition,” defined by weakening multilateral institutions, rising geopolitical confrontation, and compounding economic, technological, and societal risks."

Hey look everyone, our efforts to destroy the world are going great! This survey from all the governments we own and control to enact our nation wrecking initiatives says so! —WEF Executive Memo to Staff

David Kirtley
6h

This type of report is part of the system that weaponizes the peer review process.

This is how it works:

You invite people whose ideology agrees with yours to submit a "paper" that supports your premise.

Authors get a free publication without having to pass peer review and fluff up their CV. They get showcased as an "expert" by a "prestigious" organization. This justifies appointment as editor to journals to further entrench ideologic capture of academic journals.

You get a tailor made set of support papers to justify your opinions that you can trot out to fabricate a consensus because all the experts agree.

In the "publish or perish" environment of academia, if you do not toe the line, you will not get published. You don't get funding. You don't get graduate student research papers to enhance your list of publications. You don't get tenure. You get replaced by researchers that will play the game.

This ideologic capture dissuades any research that doesn't agree with your ideology. It weeds out any appearance of dissent.

