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Anthony S Burkett's avatar
Anthony S Burkett
7h

This is what one gets at the end of an age... destruction to make way for new creation. One can put it in a religious context, a so-called mystical context, or a completely secular context based upon historical evidence... it doesn't matter as it's all the same result in the end... the current age is ending... It's going to be traumatic, and many will not survive... but as it goes with the phoenix (an allegory for societies I believe), so it goes with human endeavor... it must crash and burn in order to be reborn into a new image of itself.

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Xhackedly's avatar
Xhackedly
7h

Lost in translation: “cake” was or is the burned/browned excess crust that was a by-product of French bread-making at that time.

The production, quality and sale of bread was (still is, I think) heavily regulated by government to “protect” the peasants, bread being a staple of their diet. It was forbidden to sell this “cake” which presumably was fed to pigs. There would have been rather a lot of it - for starving people it had calorific value. Regardless of whether or not the poor lady said it, context is all. This was a political double entendre.

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