A woman in southern Yemen collects water. (photo by ECHO via Flickr )

Marie Antoinette almost certainly never said, “Let them eat cake,” but the line has endured because it captures a universal and persistent truth: rulers can become so insulated from hunger, prices, wages, and daily survival that ordinary suffering becomes invisible to them.

Which brings us to Yemen, where a decade of war and political fracture has left hundreds of thousands of public sector workers — teachers, doctors, civil servants — without regular pay.

Mohammed Miftah, the de facto prime minister in Houthi-controlled areas, recently sparked outrage when he told unpaid public workers to stop complaining, keep working without salaries, and trust that God would reward their sacrifice in heaven.

Before the conflict, those salaries supported nearly one in five households. Today, payments to public sector workers are delayed for months, partially delivered, or suspended entirely. When they do arrive, inflation and currency collapse have shredded their value. Many workers continue showing up to their jobs at schools and hospitals out of civic duty to prevent total institutional collapse, but they also moonlight as plumbers, taxi drivers, or laborers just to feed their families.

Miftah’s comments ignited viral anger precisely because they dismissed that grinding reality.

In response, Yemenis turned to biting humor. (As a people, Yemenis have an excellent sense of humor.) They posted videos of workers wearing solar panels on their backs, joking that they no longer needed food — they could simply recharge in the sun.

One post on Facebook came from Somaya Abdel Khaleq, an employee of the Yemeni Armed Forces. She shared a photo of herself seated at a desk, connected to a small tabletop solar panel. A sign on the desk reads: “We work for free… and feed on the sun.”

The caption on her photo reads:

After the Prime Minister’s statements demanding that we work for free, I officially announce to you the success of my personal experience in dispensing with salary and completely switching to the “solar absorption” system. From now on, there is no need to talk about high prices, interruption of salaries, or deterioration of living; It is enough for you to stand in the sun for half an hour to fully charge your energy and return to your office to work “for free” and with full activity.

She concluded: “We are an immortal people, not because we are supernatural, but because we are forced to invent ways to survive when the statements of our officials become so bizarre.”

That final line gives the satire its sting.

The joke does more than mock one tone-deaf remark. It exposes the recurring failure of leadership in Yemen, but frankly, around the world: answering “I cannot afford to live” with abstractions like sacrifice, destiny, heavenly reward, national security, or the greater good.

Leaders exist to serve the people whose lives are affected by their decisions, not to conscript them into endless endurance of the state’s follies.

This situation is not unique to failed states. In many countries, including the United States, leaders sometimes speak as if household hardship is secondary to higher geopolitical, ideological, or macroeconomic goals. You may recall only recently the callous shrug-off by politicians of exorbitant fuel prices ravaging average Americans.

The difference lies in context and consequence: Yemen’s crisis involves literal survival amid war, humanitarian crisis, and institutional breakdown. But even prosperous nations test public patience when officials seem detached from grocery bills, rent, and wages.

A society enters dangerous territory when leaders can openly treat basic survival as subordinate concerns — and still expect obedience or applause.

Every era produces its own version of “Let them eat cake.”

In Yemen, it sounded like: work for free and seek your reward in heaven. The people heard it loudly and clearly.

But rather than roll over and accept it, they meme-ed their reactions by strapping solar panels to their backs. The message they’re sending back? ‘Fine! we’ll just recharge in the sun’ — brilliant for its simple, pointed satire.