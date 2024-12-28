To close out this year, we wanted to share the Collapse Life video with the most YouTube views in 2024. If you’re new to Collapse Life you may have missed it, but even if you’ve seen it before, we think it’s worth another watch.

The former ‘Whiz Kid of Wall Street’ — Peter Grandich — has over 40 years of experience in and around the financial industry and in this hour-long chat, he lays out five factors that he says are leading to imminent and disastrous consequences.

Grandich is no stranger to success. His rise from humble beginnings to financial prosperity encapsulates the traditional promise of the American Dream: with hard work and determination, anything is possible. But as he shared on the podcast, his perspective has shifted drastically over the years.

The American Dream — once a beacon of hope for millions — is, according to Grandich, dying a slow and painful death. It’s not all doom and gloom, though. He also offers a healthy dose of practical advice for individuals looking to navigate these uncertain times so they might be able to emerge on the other side of all of these changes stronger and more prosperous than ever before.

If you like what you hear in this video, be sure to keep an eye out in the first week of January, when Grandich joins us again, this time to tell us what he anticipates is in store for 2025.

Until then, rest up and be smart! See you next year!