Collapse Life

Collapse Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donna Mulig's avatar
Donna Mulig
18h

Simple meaningful and needed reminder. Thank you Zahra!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ionedery2's avatar
Ionedery2
18h

What a great message.

I feel the same way.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Collapse Life
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture