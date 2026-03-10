Collapse Life

Ionedery2
13h

A lot of systems are collapsing due to lack of trust it seems. Once people see and feel the consequences of misplaced trust it becomes very uncomfortable and anxiety sets in. Betrayal is such a hard pill to swallow so It's not too surprising that people will try to deny evidence of it. The problem doesn't go away with denial though, only recognition and the emotional reckoning can lead to a solution. In the realm of vaccines we're seeing, finally, the collapse of major pillar of control, coercion, and wealth for the elites who, until recently, enjoyed a liability free ride to wealth with enough extra to buy the support they needed to maintain a fragile status quo.

Way too many lies were told and too many lives destroyed, and too much truth leaked out for them to stop the reckoning I think.

Blewn0se Hermitage
6h

Gin up! On it!

