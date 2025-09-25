Collapse Life

Cyrus
2h

In 1968 there was a very "prophetic" movie made about America slipping into a totalitarian government and it had plots and subplots.. John Forsythe was the star and played a general, Shadow on the Land. Here i was a teenager, looking at the possibility of the draft thinking, "Aren't we there yet?" Here I am in my 70's thinking, "Okay kids, we're there!" My poor grandchildren and great-grandchildren will never know the freedom I enjoyed at their ages.

People think Trump will save them and he has flipped more times than a batch of hash browns on a short order grill. Get ready, get prepared and get right with the Almighty and, NO, I am not talking about Trump or any government but the one and only Creator of the Universe.

Blewn0se Hermitage
2h

Never Ever Ever Ever depend on the Government for any reason.

