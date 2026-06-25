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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
6h

The system creates problems to solve to leverage that "corrective" action into more control which leads to more problems to solve. The beaurcracy is aleays expanding to meet the needs of the expanding beaurcracy until there is nothing left but the state stomping its boot on the human face.

"Alexander Holz wakes up and blesses world government because his teeth no longer hurt. And fair enough. Toothaches are awful.

Yet the real question remains: isn’t a cage where no pain exists still a cage?"

Their goal is to destroy our ability to support ourselves while surrrounding us with danger so that we feel we have no choice but to enter that cage. Once the door is slammed shut, the pain will not stop, rather the beatings will continue until morale improves.

Mr Holz either knows this and is spreading propaganda to put a warm and fuzzy teddy bear front and center to coceal the gaping ravenous razor-fanged maw of technocracy, or he has no businsss commenting on a topic he knows nothing about. Here is the reality in their own words:

“The technetronic era involves the gradual appearance of a more controlled society. Such a society would be dominated by an elite, unrestrained by traditional values…Soon it will be possible to assert almost continuous surveillance over every citizen and maintain up-to-date complete files containing even the most personal information about the citizen. These files will be subject to instantaneous retrieval by the authorities.” —Zbigniew Brzezinski

In other words: We were always at war with Eurasia.

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parameter9's avatar
parameter9
6h

I was just thinking: how well will the World Council's medical experts have tracked down and treated 'sociopathy'? In other words, will the future technocracy run on more or fewer of them compared with 1976..2013.. or whenever

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